Outstanding Senior Volunteers Awarded

The Center hosted their annual outstanding senior volunteers awards today at lum park in brainerd during their summer picnic.

“We’re just so overwhelmed right now. It’s hard to find the words,” Peggy Saumer, the female Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award winner said.

Peggy Saumer and Nick Reindl were awarded the male and female awards for Outstanding Senior Volunteers in Crow Wing County Tuesday during The Center’s annual picnic.

“When she started saying places that people were volunteering I was thinking, that really sounds like something I do and then she called my name,” Saumer added. “So I was very shocked.”

Both award recipients were very surprised to hear their names called for the work they do in the Crow Wing County community from volunteering at St. Joseph Medical Center, Susan G. Komen, the Lakes Area Music Festival, Teen Challenge, Sons of Norway, and more.

“It’s very fun and rewarding to see them get recognition for something that they probably, by the time you look at the number of organizations it’s like a full-time job,” daid DeAnn Barry, Executive Director at The Center. “So it’s wonderful.”

The Outstanding Senior Award winners were surprised by family members that drove from hours away to support them.

“I think it’s really special. I know he’s not the kind of guy that would ask or look for the recognition and the fact that he is getting it. You could see he was getting a little teary eyed so you know it means a lot to him,” explained Nick Reindl’s son, Phil Reindl.

The Outstanding Senior Award winners will travel to the Minnesota State Fair where they will be recognized along with other award recipients from counties across the state.

“It’s wonderful to see them, you know, not desire recognition, want to volunteer at various organizations that they have a passion for in our community and a lot of us as nonprofits would not be the same without those volunteers,” Barry added.

For Saumer and Reindl, it was not all about the award, the real joy was donating their time to help the community and those in need.

“I think that’s it for me,” award winner, Nick Reindl explained. “I get pleasure out of being able to share my talents and things that I can do to help and just knowing we’re helping for a greater cause.”

The state-wide Outstanding Senior Volunteer Awards will be given out on Thursday, August 30 at 10 a.m. at the minnesota state fair in the Leine Lodge.