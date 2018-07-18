Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Outstanding Senior Volunteers Awarded

Rachel Johnson
Jul. 18 2018
Leave a Comment

The Center hosted their annual outstanding senior volunteers awards today at lum park in brainerd during their summer picnic.

“We’re just so overwhelmed right now. It’s hard to find the words,” Peggy Saumer, the female Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award winner said.

Peggy Saumer and Nick Reindl were awarded the male and female awards for Outstanding Senior Volunteers in Crow Wing County Tuesday during The Center’s annual picnic.

“When she started saying places that people were volunteering I was thinking, that really sounds like something I do and then she called my name,” Saumer added. “So I was very shocked.”

Both award recipients were very surprised to hear their names called for the work they do in the Crow Wing County community from volunteering at St. Joseph Medical Center, Susan G. Komen, the Lakes Area Music Festival, Teen Challenge, Sons of Norway, and more.

“It’s very fun and rewarding to see them get recognition for something that they probably, by the time you look at the number of organizations it’s like a full-time job,” daid DeAnn Barry, Executive Director at The Center. “So it’s wonderful.”

The Outstanding Senior Award winners were surprised by family members that drove from hours away to support them.

“I think it’s really special. I know he’s not the kind of guy that would ask or look for the recognition and the fact that he is getting it. You could see he was getting a little teary eyed so you know it means a lot to him,” explained Nick Reindl’s son, Phil Reindl.

The Outstanding Senior Award winners will travel to the Minnesota State Fair where they will be recognized along with other award recipients from counties across the state.

“It’s wonderful to see them, you know, not desire recognition, want to volunteer at various organizations that they have a passion for in our community and a lot of us as nonprofits would not be the same without those volunteers,” Barry added.

For Saumer and Reindl, it was not all about the award, the real joy was donating their time to help the community and those in need.

“I think that’s it for me,” award winner, Nick Reindl explained. “I get pleasure out of being able to share my talents and things that I can do to help and just knowing we’re helping for a greater cause.”

The state-wide Outstanding Senior Volunteer Awards will be given out on Thursday, August 30 at 10 a.m. at the minnesota state fair in the Leine Lodge.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Gregory Park Hosts Summer Bandstand Series

Outstanding Senior Volunteers Recognized In Brainerd

Community Spotlight: Volunteers At The Center Dish Out The Donuts

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Shane Lee said

I am STOKED about the 20 for 20 stories!... Read More

Anna Atkinson said

Thank you Josh, very Much for coming to Cass Lake and recording our Summer Fest... Read More

Dianna Jenkins said

Thank you for keeping Minnesotan's interested and up to date regading the August... Read More

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

Recent Show

Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Locally, ATV and OHV enthusiasts band together through the Northwoods Riders OHV Club. But there is more to this group than just trail rides.
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Recently Added

Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush) & Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Counting to 20

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.