Outreach Program Lakes Holds Meal-Packing Event at Brainerd High School

The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes stopped by Brainerd High School during Warrior Day last week conduct a remote meal-packing event.

The Outreach Program’s facility in Nisswa allows for up to roughly 50 volunteers, and remote opportunities allow for upwards of 200 to 300 volunteers. The organization has been around for 13 years and its remote meal-packing events also give the nonprofit a chance to bring meals directly to the areas of those in need.

Shawn Hansen, The Outreach Program’s executive director, says they continue doing their part to help combat food insecurity.

“Food insecurity is an issue all over the world, right? The globe is experiencing it,” Hansen stated. “We’ve packed over five million meals at our facility and remote. When people come together and they realize that it’s for the common good, they don’t even realize how fast they’re packing and how much they get done. So, at the end when we tell them, ‘You did 32,000 meals,’ everyone’s shocked because nobody was focused on that. They were just focused on doing something good.”

The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes already has seven remote meal-packing events scheduled for this coming summer.