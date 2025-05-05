Outdoor Rental Business in Bemidji Suffers Significant Fire Damage

A Bemidji business suffered significant damage from a fire early Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to the location of Latitude 218 Outfitters on the 6600 block of Bemidji Avenue just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found the two-story structure with a home with heavy smoke showing from the upstairs occupancy.

Residents were outside the home, and no flames were visible from the exterior. An occupant of the home informed the crew the fire was in the lower part of the building.

The fire was located in the basement, and 21 firefighters in all and eight pieces of equipment were on the scene for about seven hours. The business, home, and contents suffered significant damage, but no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation, but Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood says it appears to be accidental.