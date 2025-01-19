Outdoor Opportunities in MN with Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend, Free Park Day

This weekend, a three-day weekend for some with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, any Minnesota resident can go fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger.

Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year. The DNR’s Take a Kid Ice Fishing weekend runs from Saturday through Monday.

“All of our work here and all the stocking is funded by anglers,” said Carl Mills, a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Specialist. “If we don’t have any anglers in the future, we have no way to keep this going, so it’s a good way to keep this way of life going in Minnesota and also a good way to educate children about things they can do outdoors instead of just playing video games.”

And Monday is Free Park Day, where entrance to all Minnesota state parks will be free all day. It’s one of four Free Park Days scheduled for this year.

“A lot of them have fishing opportunities, cross country skiing, all kinds of opportunities, snowshoeing in the winter,” said Mills, “so a lot of them are going to have events, I know, too, so it’s a good opportunity to get out and try it and then maybe buy a pass after that and do it year-round.”

The goal of Free Park Days is to get all Minnesotans outdoors and to showcase the parks at different times of the year. Research shows that spending time outdoors in nature provides multiple health and wellness benefits.