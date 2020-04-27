Out-Of-State Health Care Professionals Can Work In Minnesota Under New Executive Order

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-46, authorizing certain out-of-state healthcare professionals to provide aid during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency. Walz also signed four other executive orders to strengthen Minnesota’s response to COVID-19.

On Saturday, April 25th, the Executive Order 20-46 was signed to allows hospitals and care providers the flexibility to temporarily hire qualified professionals from other states. Medical professionals would normally be required to obtain a license from the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice or the Minnesota Board of Nursing to provide intensive care services to meet the healthcare needs of Minnesotans.

Under the current state law, individuals who received COVID-19 relief payments may be ineligible for certain human services programs. To alleviate economic hardship for Minnesotans, Executive Order 20-42 allows Minnesotans to obtain and maintain access to essential services regardless of whether they receive COVID-19 assistance.

Executive Order 20-43 allows shareholders for Minnesota companies flexibility related to virtual or telephone annual meetings, helping companies to avoid gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agricultural industry and community face significant challenges in getting their animals to market, especially with additional plant closures due to COVID-19. Executive Order 20-44 provides emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers operating in Minnesota in order to support the food supply chain, extending the provisions outlined in Executive Order 20-24 for transporting livestock, and additional exemptions in order to efficiently transport animal remains.

Executive Order 20-45 provides temporary relief to farmers by exempting motor carriers and drivers operating in Minnesota from certain weight-related regulations in order to efficiently transport wood and wood byproducts for use as composting material.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today