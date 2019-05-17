Ottertail Power Company Warns Customers To Be Aware Of Email & Phone Scams

Ottertail Power Company is warning customers to be aware of recent scam activity throughout its service area.

“Scammers are targeting both our residential customers and business customers,” said Customer Care Supervisor Collin Kremeier. “And they’re increasingly convincing, requiring urgent payments to avoid disconnection. We’ll never pressure you to make immediate payments, especially through services like MoneyPak, MoneyGram, or pre-paid credit cards.”

Kremeier outlines these red flags if you receive suspicious contact from a possible scammer:

The caller says he or she works for Otter Tail Power Company or a collection agency and your electricity is about to be shut off—even though you know you’ve paid your bill.

The caller references a phony bill date, account number, or balance. Otter Tail Power Company doesn’t offer this information over the phone and will only validate what customers provide.

If the scam surfaces via email, the message does not mention Otter Tail Power Company yet contains a clickable link that supposedly would allow you to view your bill.

Use these tips to help protect yourself:

Don’t call back the number the scammer provided, as scammers can spoof the company’s phone number, making it appear as though the call is coming from Otter Tail Power Company. Contact the company directly at 800-257-4044 or check your account using the company’s website, otpco.com.

Only share information by phone if you’ve initiated the call.

Don’t click on links in or reply to a suspicious email.

Never share business or personal information by email.

Contact your financial institution if you shared banking or credit card information.

Report illegal activity to local law enforcement and to the Federal Trade Commission at 877-FTC-HELP.

“It’s important to know that an Otter Tail Power Company Customer Service Representative may call to remind you to make a payment—but they never will ask to process your payment on the call,” said Kremeier. “Please call us with questions about your account or to make a payment.”

