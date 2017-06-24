Oshkiimaajitahdah Institue Of Technology Is Now In Session

A little rain didn’t stop the Red Lake Nation from celebrating the grand opening of its latest accomplishment. The Institute of Technology can be added to the list of services Oshkiimaajitahdah provides, including family assistance.

“Our whole mission here is creating opportunities, breaking down barriers,” said Oshkiimaajitahdah Executive Director Jerry Loud.

Oshkiimaajitahdah translates to “new beginnings,” and the vocational school wants to give that to students. Those that don’t go off to college will now have another option.

“Certified nursing technician, safe serve, we also have boiler tech training,” said Loud. “We do CDL training.”

Courses include basic welding like these current students and welding with an entrepreneur portion. The goal is to put students into the workforce.

“Pipeline, you can be a structural welder. You can go be a welder’s helper,” said Oshkiimaajitahdah Welding Instructor Derrik Jourdain. “The welding world is pretty vast. It’s deep, so you can apply these skills to countless positions.”

Students also bid on jobs and perform those jobs by using this portable welding rig.

“It’s the only one I’ve seen up in this part of the country,” said Al Bellabeau. “It has the capacity to run four to five different welders off of it at one time, so it’s an amazing machine.”

It takes 180 and 240 hours to complete welding one and two.

“The primary focus is to give the students skills so they can move on into their career,” said Loud.

SOT Jerry primary focus give students skills to move onto their career

The next welding class will consist of working with industries.