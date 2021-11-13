Lakeland PBS

OSHA’s Vaccine Mandate Worries Brainerd Businesses

Chris BurnsNov. 12 2021

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced big vaccine mandates for the whole country last week. Effective January 4, 2022, all employees working for businesses with 100 or more employees must be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing and follow mask restrictions.

This has some area businesses and the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce worried. Matt Kilian, Brainerd Lakes Chamber President, says the fear is that if vaccinations or mandatory testing is required, employees that are strongly opposed to getting the COVID-19 vaccine would those businesses and find work somewhere else.

But not all large employers are concerned. Essentia Health has said that they have seen positive results in requiring the vaccine, saying it has been proven safe and effective, and that they are happy to add such a layer of protection for their patients, visitors, and staff members.

The mandate will be in effect for six months. After that, OSHA will determine if the standard should be made permanent.

By — Chris Burns

