Oscar Mayer Wienermobile To Visit Brainerd

An iconic piece of American pop culture since 1936, The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, is making a stop in Brainerd on Friday, July 6. The vehicle is making its way to Chicago, Illinois on a mission to “get a better Oscar Mayer hot dog in every hand across America.”

The Wienermobile is stopping at Super One in Baxter from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday before heading to Crosby, Aitkin, and Pequot Lakes.

People are invited to stop by to take pictures with the Wienermobile and to receive coupons and other prizes.