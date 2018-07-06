Oscar Mayer Wienermobile To Visit Brainerd
An iconic piece of American pop culture since 1936, The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, is making a stop in Brainerd on Friday, July 6. The vehicle is making its way to Chicago, Illinois on a mission to “get a better Oscar Mayer hot dog in every hand across America.”
The Wienermobile is stopping at Super One in Baxter from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday before heading to Crosby, Aitkin, and Pequot Lakes.
People are invited to stop by to take pictures with the Wienermobile and to receive coupons and other prizes.
