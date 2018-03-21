Osama Alomar Tells Stories Of War, Hope, And Love At CLC
The Verse Like Water series at Central Lakes College welcomed Osama Alomar to Brainerd, a writer of short stories who lived in Syria, right before the Civil War.
Pessimism can turn to new hope, as it’s that hope through his writing that attracted Jeff Johnson to Osama Alomar’s work.
Alomar says that finding inspiration isn’t hard, as it is all around us.
Johnson says Alomar’s personal story and the story through his writing speaks to the mission of the Verse Like Water series.
