Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Osage Man Injured After One-Vehicle Crash

Sep. 10 2019

A 21-year-old man is injured after a one vehicle crash on County Road 23, north of the city Verndale in Aldrich Township on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:06 a.m. the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle crash. A 1997 Ford Ranger, driven by Jared Sunram of Osage was southbound on Cord 23 when he crossed the northbound lane. Sunram entered a ditch, hit an approach and landed in a small grove tree. The airbags in the truck did deploy.

Sunram was transported by ambulance to Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena with moderate injuries.  The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Verndale Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance, and Scott’s Towing of Staples.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Man Injured In One-Vehicle Rollover North Of Staples

Woman Airlifted To Hospital After Being Hit By Vehicle At Mud Run Event Near Nimrod

Menahga Man Airlifted To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash

In Focus: Women’s Voices To Vote Oral History Project On Display At Wadena Depot

Latest Story

Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center Approaching 20 Year Anniversary

A center in the Brainerd Lakes Area is preparing to celebrate a big milestone. The Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center was established 20
Posted on Sep. 10 2019

Latest Stories

Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center Approaching 20 Year Anniversary

Posted on Sep. 10 2019

Ex-Roseau Ram Kiley Borowicz Steps Away From Basketball

Posted on Sep. 10 2019

Ex-Thunderhawk Hunter Shepard Named UMD Captain

Posted on Sep. 10 2019

Man Arrested In Connection With Alexandria Bank Robbery

Posted on Sep. 10 2019

Pillager Man Charged For Embezzling More Than $350,000 From Construction Company

Posted on Sep. 10 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate