Osage Man Injured After One-Vehicle Crash

A 21-year-old man is injured after a one vehicle crash on County Road 23, north of the city Verndale in Aldrich Township on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:06 a.m. the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle crash. A 1997 Ford Ranger, driven by Jared Sunram of Osage was southbound on Cord 23 when he crossed the northbound lane. Sunram entered a ditch, hit an approach and landed in a small grove tree. The airbags in the truck did deploy.

Sunram was transported by ambulance to Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena with moderate injuries. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Verndale Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance, and Scott’s Towing of Staples.