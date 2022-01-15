Orton’s Gas Station in Walker Completes Its Remodel

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Orton’s gas station in Walker has a brand-new layout and design. This has been the first week since the reintroduction of the gas station and once inside, customers will notice the changes.

Frank Orton said that customers have been responding positively to the new design of the store. The store expansion should make consumers access the store easier and improve their experience inside the store.

More information on the expansion of the gas station is available on the Orton’s convenience store website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today