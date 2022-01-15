Lakeland PBS

Orton’s Gas Station in Walker Completes Its Remodel

Renae MorganJan. 14 2022

The Orton’s gas station in Walker has a brand-new layout and design. This has been the first week since the reintroduction of the gas station and once inside, customers will notice the changes.

Frank Orton said that customers have been responding positively to the new design of the store. The store expansion should make consumers access the store easier and improve their experience inside the store.

More information on the expansion of the gas station is available on the Orton’s convenience store website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Renae Morgan

Related Posts

Walker Community Mourns Death of Corrine Erickson, Beloved Mother and Wife

Fundraiser for Family of Walker Police Officer Whose Wife Died from COVID-19

In Focus: Leech Lake Frostfest Returning to Walker in February

In Business: “Anchored In” Staying Put in Walker

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.