New Board Member Orientation

Lakeland PBS held a new board member orientation session on Tuesday, February 9th.  Below is the recording of the sessions along with reference materials that were provided to board members from each department head for reference.  Feel free to view these recording to help you get familiar with the inner workings of Lakeland PBS.

Programming – Jeff Hanks

Extras: Programming.pdf

News – Dennis Weimann

Extras: News.pdf

Promotions – Ron Johnson

Extras: Marketing & Promotions.pdf

Operations – Jess Skala

Extras: Operations.pdf

Technology – Bill Sanford & Tom Lembrick

Extras: Technology.pdf

Development – Glenn McLean

Finance – Jackie Hanson

Management – Bill Sanford

Meet the Staff

If you have questions for any of the above presenters, their contact information is HERE.

 

Thank you!

