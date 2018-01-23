Organizers Hope To Bring Power To The Polls With 2018 Bemidji Women’s March

A national movement touched down in the streets of Bemidji this weekend as hundreds walked in the 2018 Bemidji Women’s March.

The march started in the Sanford Center parking lot and ended at Bemidji State University’s Beaux Arts Ballroom. The crowd then went into the ballroom to hear music and speeches from community leaders.

The Women’s March stands for many different causes, but this year the main message was to get people to the polls and encouraging others to run for office.

One of the organizers of this year’s march, Pam Lenn, says, “I have met hundreds of people who feel the same way I do about a lot of issues, and I thought I was almost alone on it, but in Bemidji, we’ve got so many. We’ve got hundreds and maybe even a couple thousand amazing people who are all wanting what’s best for all people.”

The crowd stopped marching at exactly 12 in the afternoon for a moment of solidarity with the national movement.