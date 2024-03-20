Thursday, March 21st at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Summer vacations always include food. If you are driving, it usually involves stopping along the way to feed the car load. Not so many years ago, travelers took a little more time and had those fries and malts brought right out to them…you never had to get out of the car!

These were drive-in restaurants! Grab your extra change and take a drive into history as we visit the drive-ins that served the Minnesota communities of Brainerd and Bemidji and visit those foodie places in Roseau and Fergus Falls, where the grills are still hot today!