Operation Sandwich On Mission To Provide Summer Lunches To Kids
Area schools are officially out of session for the summer months, which means no more school lunches are being offered. However, United Way is working hard to make sure students still get fed with the kick-off of Operation Sandwich this week. Our newest Brainerd Lakes area reporter Sarah Winkelmann has that story.
The program is still in need of some donations for their upcoming lunches. For information on times and locations, please click this link: http://www.operationsandwichcwc.org/
