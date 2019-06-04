Operation Sandwich In Brainerd Kicks Off For The Summer Season

Today was the first official day of summer for students in the Brainerd School District. It also marked the kick off to a summer tradition: Operation Sandwich.

Operation Sandwich is a grassroots program that aims to end childhood hunger by feeding kids when free and reduced meals are not accessible at school. Volunteers meet on Monday through Thursday every week throughout the summer, pack meals, and then distribute them for free at locations around the Brainerd area.

“A lot of school-aged children get lunches while they’re at school, and then when school is out during the summer there can be that gap in people getting nutritious lunches, and so this came out of that need,” said Kelly Chase, Operation Sandwich volunteer. “Volunteers get together, they make the sandwiches, they provide the sandwiches. Ensuring that kids aren’t going hungry during the summer.”

Anyone in the community is welcome to receive free lunches through Operation Sandwich. For a full list of locations and scheduled times, visit www.unitedwaynow.org.