Operation Round Up Awards $21,989 To Local Programs
The Beltrami Electric Cooperative Trust Board for Operation Round Up met recently and awarded grants to twenty one nonprofits and community organizations in the area. The grant totals added up to $21,989.
Operation Round Up is a charitable program unique to electric cooperatives and provides financial assistance to nonprofits and community based organizations in our area.
Applications are currently being accepted for next year’s grant. They are due by September 30, 2018.
