Lakeland PBS

Operation Dry Water Underway for 4th of July Weekend

Lakeland News — Jul. 1 2022

With the 4th of July weekend underway, Minnesota law enforcement is working to make the water safe as well as the land.

In recent years, more than half of Minnesota boat accidents have been alcohol-related, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hoping to change this. Starting July 2nd and going through the 4th, those with the DNR and public safety will implement Operation Dry Water.

The national campaign is aimed at deterring drinking and boating, with the goal of reducing the number of BWI-related boat accidents and fatalities. Law enforcement is reminding people to leave the alcohol on shore, and if anybody is caught operating a boat under the influence, there will be zero-tolerance consequences.

The main goal of this weekend’s enforcement campaign is to lower the risk of harm to the public and have every person who goes boating return home safely. People convicted of drinking and boating will lose their privileges to operate any boat, motor vehicle, or recreational vehicle.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Authorities Give Fireworks Safety Tips for 4th of July Weekend

Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Plans for Week of July 4th

DNR, Mille Lacs Band Partner to Tell Stories of St. Croix State Park Land

Lake Bemidji State Park Receives Their New All-Terrain Track Chair

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.