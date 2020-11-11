Lakeland PBS

Operation Christmas Child Offers Drop-off Locations

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 11 2020

Every year, National Collection Week takes place the third week in November when over 4,000 drop-off locations are open across the country. Learn the latest about how Operation Christmas Child is responding to COVID-19, including our curbside drop-off location options.

COVID-19 is limiting the number of drop-off locations we can offer this year, so if you don’t find one near you, try one of the following:

· Mail your shoebox gift to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
· Build a Shoebox Online.
· Reach out to the local office in your region to discuss further options.

Click Here To view a list of drop-off locations

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji Jaycees Get a Head Start on the Holiday Season

Bemidji Psychologist Creates Toys to Help Kids Understand Their Emotions

In Focus: First City Dance Studio Presents 10th Annual Performance of “The Nutcracker”

Consumers Take Advantage of Post-Holiday Shopping

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.