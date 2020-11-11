Operation Christmas Child Offers Drop-off Locations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Every year, National Collection Week takes place the third week in November when over 4,000 drop-off locations are open across the country. Learn the latest about how Operation Christmas Child is responding to COVID-19, including our curbside drop-off location options.

COVID-19 is limiting the number of drop-off locations we can offer this year, so if you don’t find one near you, try one of the following:

· Mail your shoebox gift to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

· Build a Shoebox Online.

· Reach out to the local office in your region to discuss further options.

Click Here To view a list of drop-off locations

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today