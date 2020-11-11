Operation Christmas Child Offers Drop-off Locations
Every year, National Collection Week takes place the third week in November when over 4,000 drop-off locations are open across the country. Learn the latest about how Operation Christmas Child is responding to COVID-19, including our curbside drop-off location options.
COVID-19 is limiting the number of drop-off locations we can offer this year, so if you don’t find one near you, try one of the following:
· Mail your shoebox gift to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
· Build a Shoebox Online.
· Reach out to the local office in your region to discuss further options.
Click Here To view a list of drop-off locations
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.