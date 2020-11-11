Operation Christmas Child Offering Local Drop-off Locations
Every year, National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child takes place the third week in November when over 4,000 drop-off locations are open across the country. The group has detailed how they are responding to COVID-19 on their website, including listing their curbside drop-off location options.
COVID-19 is limiting the number of drop-off locations that they can offer this year, and the organization has provided other ways to donate this year:
- Mail your shoebox gift to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
- Build a Shoebox Online.
- Reach out to the local office in your region to discuss further options.
Click here to view a list of drop-off locations.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.