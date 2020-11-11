Operation Christmas Child Offering Local Drop-off Locations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Every year, National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child takes place the third week in November when over 4,000 drop-off locations are open across the country. The group has detailed how they are responding to COVID-19 on their website, including listing their curbside drop-off location options.

COVID-19 is limiting the number of drop-off locations that they can offer this year, and the organization has provided other ways to donate this year:

Mail your shoebox gift to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Build a Shoebox Online.

Reach out to the local office in your region to discuss further options.

Click here to view a list of drop-off locations.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today