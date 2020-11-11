Lakeland PBS

Operation Christmas Child Offering Local Drop-off Locations

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 11 2020

Every year, National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child takes place the third week in November when over 4,000 drop-off locations are open across the country. The group has detailed how they are responding to COVID-19 on their website, including listing their curbside drop-off location options.

COVID-19 is limiting the number of drop-off locations that they can offer this year, and the organization has provided other ways to donate this year:

Click here to view a list of drop-off locations.

