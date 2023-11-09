Opening Weekend Deer Harvest in MN Down from Last Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Hunters saw less success statewide during this year’s Minnesota firearms deer hunting opener compared to last year.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the harvest is down 13% from last year with 47,138 deer harvested during the first two days. That’s down 28% from the five-year mean.

More specifically in the Northwest region, the deer harvest was down 16% from last year and 38% below the five-year mean. The Northeast region saw numbers down 19% from last year and is at 40% below the five-year mean.

Last week, DNR officials warned that last year’s harsh winter may mean fewer deer for hunters in the northern part of the state, and if the first two days is any indication, it seems that may be the case.

