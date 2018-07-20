Lakeland PBS
Open Your Heart Campaign to Match Funds Donated to Food Shelves in July

Anthony Scott
Jul. 20 2018
Hunger Solutions is currently running their Open Your Heart Campaign to help many local food pantries stock their shelves.

Many parts of Minnesota are considered food deserts meaning there are not many accessible and affordable ways to get food. Because of this epidemic, many people rely on local food shelves like the one in Pine River to get their groceries. Food accessibility is an issue that many people do not realize is happening in their own communities.

To help rural areas get the food they need Hunger Solutions’ Open Your Heart Campaign will match all donations made to the food shelf up to $4,000. Along with the money the Pine River food shelf will also benefit greatly from the exposure of the campaign.

If you would like to help the fight against hunger, cash donations can be sent to P.O. Box 1, Pine River 56474 or Food donations dropped off at 245 Barclay Avenue in Pine River (Main Street).

To hear more about the food accessibility problem, and the Open Your Heart Campaign listen to Kathleen Stephan the Pine River-Backus Family Center Treasurer in the video below.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

