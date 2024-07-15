Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Jul 16, 2024 | By: Matthew Freeman
‘Open on 65’ Project Aims to Help Businesses Affected by Highway 65 Construction
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Community
Breezy Point City Council Assembling a Streets Committee
Environment
Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Union Lake Near Erskine in Polk County
Sports
Bemidji Speedway Results from July 14, 2024
Sports
Bemidji Trap Shoot Team Competes at Nationals
Scroll To Top