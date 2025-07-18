Jul 18, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Open Houses Scheduled for Highway 371/210 Project in Baxter

highway 371 210 baxter buttonhook design

The team for the Highway 371 and 210 project in Baxter has selected the buttonhook design as the preferred concept for the intersection. (Credit: MnDOT)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the traveling public and local community to a public meeting to view the recommended design for the Highway 371 and Highway 210 intersection improvement project in Baxter.

Two open house-style meetings will be held on Tuesday, July 22nd. The first is from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m., and the second is from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Both take place at the MnDOT office in Baxter.

During the meetings, there will be an ongoing video presentation about the recommended design, and guests may come and go at their leisure.

The project aims to improve access, safety, and traffic flow through the Brainerd Lakes Area. MnDOT says it has selected a preferred alternative based on a comprehensive analysis of current and future demographics, land use, development trends, and transportation and safety data.

Planning and design work will continue through 2027, with construction expected to begin in 2028.

