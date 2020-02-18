Open House To Be Held In Baxter on Business Highway 371 Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MnDOT plans to improve the south segment of Business Highway 371 in a future 2022 project. An open house will be held to discuss the upgrades, and community members will have the opportunity to speak with project staff.

The open house will be held on Thursday, March 5th, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the MnDOT Office at 7694 Industrial Park Road in Baxter. Guests will learn about the future project, see layouts, and take home handouts, and there is no formal presentation, so attendees can arrive anytime throughout the day.

In 2018, MnDOT worked on Business Highway 371 between Highway 210 and Joseph Street, but in the upcoming years, this project will complete the remaining south segment in Brainerd, providing smoother road surfaces to ensure safety for pedestrians and motorists.

The estimated $6 million Business Highway 371 project between 70th Avenue in Barrows and Joseph Street in Brainerd will:

Resurface the road between 70th Avenue and Greenwood Street

Install center left-turn lanes to improve access at the intersections of 70th Avenue, St. Mathias Road and Greenwood Street

Reconstruct the road between Greenwood Street and Joseph Street in Brainerd, includes underground storm sewer

Upgrade the signal system at Buffalo Hills Lane/Industrial Park Road

Add pedestrian sidewalks and approaches between Industrial Park Road and Joseph Street

For more information, contact Project Manager Luke Wehseler at luke.wehseler@state.mn.us or visit the project website at www.mndot.gov/d3/brd/ .

