Open House Set For Highway 197 Corridor Study In Bemidji

An open house for the Highway 197 corridor study in Bemidji will be held on December 10.

The open house will take place from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Minnesota Department of Transportation headquarters building at 3920 Highway 2 West in Bemidji.

Residents and business owners are invited to the open house to take part in early planning efforts to address safety and multi-modal traffic issues on Highway 197 between Bemidji Avenue and Gillett Drive.

A corridor study is currently being conducted by KLJ, which is the first phase in the development of this project.

The final safety enhancements selected for construction will be based upon the results of the study, along with input provided by the community.

For more details on the project visit www.mndot.gov.