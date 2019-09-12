Open House Set For Future Of Highway 371 In Brainerd Lakes Area

An open house has been scheduled for September 24, 2019, that will detail the future of Highway 371 in the Brainerd Lakes Area and access improvement plans for the highway in Baxter.

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, all who travel on Highway 371 in Crow Wing County are invited to attend the open house about a road project that will improve access and safety at three intersections along a busy stretch of the highway in 2022.

The estimated $6 million project will use reduced conflict intersections (RCIs) at Gull Lake Dam Road/County Road 125, Birchdale Road, which is the Brainerd International Raceway entrance, and Green Gables Road/County Road 126. RCIs, also known as J-turns, are intersections that decrease fatalities and injuries caused by broadside crashes on four-lane divided highways.

The open house will be held on Tuesday, September 24, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Minnesota Department of Transportation Office, 7694 Industrial Park Road in Baxter. A presentation on the project will begin at 5:30 p.m.