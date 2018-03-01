Open House Set for Business Hwy 371/Sixth Street Reconstruction in Brainerd

The public is invited to attend an informational open house for the Business Highway 371/South Sixth Street project that will be underway in April. With construction crews taking over the road between Highway 210/Washington Street and Joseph Street in Brainerd during that time.

To hear about the plans, an open house will be held on Tuesday, March 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (1420 S. 6th Street, Brainerd), in the lower level fellowship hall. A short presentation will take place around 5:45 p.m.

The open house will cover the project’s work details, planned traffic changes, detour routes, large visual layouts and time to speak with the project staff. Taking on the project $5.7 million project is Tom’s Backhoe Service of Brainerd.

With a plan to have the project complete by October 2018, the changes made include: reconstruct and redesign the road, intersections and driveway entrances, upgrade city utilities (including water and sewer systems), improve pedestrian accessibility (including wider sidewalks), upgrade signal system and install new road signs and overhead LED street lights.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained during construction.

