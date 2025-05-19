Open House Scheduled for Highway 200 Project Near Itasca State Park

Road construction on Highway 200 near Itasca State Park is slated to begin this summer, and the public can learn more at an open house hosted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation scheduled for later this week.

The open house will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 22nd at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center at Itasca State Park. No formal presentation is planned, and people can come and go on their schedules.

If you attend the meeting, you can talk with project manager, ask questions, and receive information about the project.

Beginning July 8th, a MnDOT contractor will be resurfacing Highway 200 from Clearwater County Road 2 to Highway 71 near Itasca State Park. That portion of the highway will be detoured during construction, but residents and businesses will be able to access their properties.

Thru traffic will not be allowed to ensure the safety of the workers. Thru traffic will be detoured onto Hubbard County Roads 3 and 9, as well as Clearwater County Roads 2, 40, and 37.

The project is expected to be complete in late August, weather permitting. The north and east entrances of Itasca State Park will remain open throughout construction.