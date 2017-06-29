DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Open House Schedule For Bemidji Avenue Road Construction Project

Josh Peterson
Jun. 29 2017
Leave a Comment

An Open house to answer any questions pertaining to the Highway 197/Bemidji Avenue resurfacing project has been scheduled.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to the tourist information center on July 6 from 3:00pm-5:00pm to view the plans of the project, which spans from Third Street NW to Seventh Street SE.

Construction is scheduled to begin July 10. It includes pavement removal and resurfacing, storm sewer replacement and pedestrian accessibility improvements.

The project will be done under traffic and motorists can expect lane closures and delays during peak travel times. It is expected to last through September.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Fishing Has No Boundaries

Bemidji Changes Decision On Sunday Liquor Sales

Two Men Charged With Burglary

Mississippi Music Entertains Downtown Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Kristi said

How about instead of stating as your headline he wasn't wearing his seatbelt....... Read More

Eric Allen said

Nice story on the Bemidji High School Marching Band! Go get 'em, Jacks!... Read More

Vince Quest said

Congrats to Minute59. Escape rooms are fantastic and I hope they have lasting su... Read More

Terry Berczyk said

Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Attorneys Prepare For Federal Travel Ban

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorneys in the Twin Cities are preparing for the impact of the Trump administration’s revised travel ban, which
Posted on Jun. 29 2017

Latest Stories

Minnesota Attorneys Prepare For Federal Travel Ban

Posted on Jun. 29 2017

Environmentalists Criticize Changes To PolyMet Mine Design

Posted on Jun. 29 2017

Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Scheduled

Posted on Jun. 29 2017

Annual Uniform Crime Report Reveals State Crime Statistics

Posted on Jun. 29 2017

Paul Bunyan Day Celebrated In Bemidji With Open House

Posted on Jun. 29 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.