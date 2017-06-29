Open House Schedule For Bemidji Avenue Road Construction Project

An Open house to answer any questions pertaining to the Highway 197/Bemidji Avenue resurfacing project has been scheduled.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to the tourist information center on July 6 from 3:00pm-5:00pm to view the plans of the project, which spans from Third Street NW to Seventh Street SE.

Construction is scheduled to begin July 10. It includes pavement removal and resurfacing, storm sewer replacement and pedestrian accessibility improvements.

The project will be done under traffic and motorists can expect lane closures and delays during peak travel times. It is expected to last through September.