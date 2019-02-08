Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Open House Promotes The Crow Wing SWCD Tree And Plant Sale

Anthony Scott
Feb. 8 2019
Leave a Comment

The Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District is currently in the middle of its annual plant and tree sale. Today they held their open house event to promote the sale and teach people the importance of planting trees.

At the open house, several different conservation efforts were promoting tree planting, explaining the connection between water quality and vegetation. The seeds for sale are all natives, and people can order their plants online until the end of the month at https://midwestcaptionsinc.formstack.com/forms/online_order_form.

The goal for the Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District is to see one million trees planted this year.

“Places that don’t have vegetation like trees or plants, they are a lot more likely to erode, and that’s what degrades the water quality is all that sediment going into the lake,” Clayton Lenk, Crow Wing District Forester, said. “If there’s no trees in the ground, it’s not habitat, it has no water quality benefits, if it’s not being planted it’s not doing any good, so make sure to get them in the ground.”

Seed pickup is scheduled for May 2nd and 3rd at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, and you are encouraged to plant the seeds as soon as you can after picking them up.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

It’s Not Too Late To Get Your Flu Shot As Influenza Season Ramps Up

One Family May Lose Their Medicare Plan Over An Address Mistake

Kathy Moore Receives John Yourd Pillar Award

Lakeland PBS Opens Doors For Annual Holiday Open House

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

OraAlice Mord said

Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More

V Mello said

Great performance by Corey! Loved the pieces he wrote and performed. My favorit... Read More

Charles C said

So this guy has a gun, fights with the officers and even as they repeatedly ask... Read More

Latest Story

It’s Not Too Late To Get Your Flu Shot As Influenza Season Ramps Up

The influenza season in Minnesota has been mild so far, but numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health show that confirmed cases are
Posted on Feb. 8 2019

Latest Stories

It's Not Too Late To Get Your Flu Shot As Influenza Season Ramps Up

Posted on Feb. 8 2019

Customers Urged To Clear Meters, Appliance Vents Following Heavy Snowfall

Posted on Feb. 8 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Back In Action Against Ferris State

Posted on Feb. 8 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Heading to #9 Ohio State

Posted on Feb. 8 2019

BSU Men's Basketball Eyes Consistency In Upcoming Games

Posted on Feb. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.