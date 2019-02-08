Open House Promotes The Crow Wing SWCD Tree And Plant Sale

The Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District is currently in the middle of its annual plant and tree sale. Today they held their open house event to promote the sale and teach people the importance of planting trees.

At the open house, several different conservation efforts were promoting tree planting, explaining the connection between water quality and vegetation. The seeds for sale are all natives, and people can order their plants online until the end of the month at https://midwestcaptionsinc.formstack.com/forms/online_order_form.

The goal for the Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District is to see one million trees planted this year.

“Places that don’t have vegetation like trees or plants, they are a lot more likely to erode, and that’s what degrades the water quality is all that sediment going into the lake,” Clayton Lenk, Crow Wing District Forester, said. “If there’s no trees in the ground, it’s not habitat, it has no water quality benefits, if it’s not being planted it’s not doing any good, so make sure to get them in the ground.”

Seed pickup is scheduled for May 2nd and 3rd at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, and you are encouraged to plant the seeds as soon as you can after picking them up.