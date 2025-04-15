Open House Planned for Highway 87 Project South of Park Rapids Near Hubbard

The public is invited to attend an upcoming public open house to learn about this summer’s construction plans for Highway 87 near Hubbard.

Beginning May 19th, a Minnesota Department of Transportation contractor will be reconstructing Highway 87 south of Park Rapids from Highway 71 to east of Hubbard. The project also includes grading, replacing culverts, curb and gutter in Hubbard, and a box culvert replacement at Long Lake.

Highway 87 between Highway 71 and east of Hubbard will be detoured during construction, but residents and businesses will be able to access their properties. The project is expected to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting.

The open house hosted by MnDOT is from 4–6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30th at the Hubbard Community Center. No formal presentation is planned, and people can come and go on their schedule. If you attend the meeting, you can talk with project managers, ask questions, and receive information about the project.

A nearby project on Highway 87 will also be constructed later this summer. The eastern project includes resurfacing and culvert replacement from Hubbard County Road 13 to Highway 64. This project will take place August through September 2025.

More information on the Highway 87 project can be found on MnDOT’s website.