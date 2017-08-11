Open House Planned For Highway 2 Access Management Project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting residents and business owners to attend an open house on Wednesday, August 23 to discuss upcoming access management projects on Highway 2 between Bemidji and Wilton.

The open house will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Minnesota Department of Transportation headquarters building, 3920 Highway 2 West, Bemidji.

Alliant Engineering conducted a Corridor Traffic Evaluation to analyze safety improvements and access management strategies along the corridor. Participants will have the opportunity to view the improvement priorities and preferred alternatives.

The final safety enhancements selected for construction will be based upon the results of the study along with input provided by the public. Phase 1, the intersection of Highway 2 and Adams Avenue/Moberg Drive, will take place in 2019. Phase 2 and 3 are planned for 2021 and 2022.