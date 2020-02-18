Open House Held In Baxter To Improve Business Highway 371

Lakeland PBS

Feb. 18 2020

MnDot plans to improve the south segment of Business Highway 371 in future 2022 project. An open house will be held to discuss the upgrades, and community members will have the opportunity to speak with project staff.

The open house will be held on Thursday, March 5, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the MnDOT Office at 7694 Industrial Park Road in Baxter. Guests will learn about the future project, see layouts, take home handouts, and there is no formal presentation so attendees can arrive anytime throughout the day.

In 2018, MnDot worked on Business Highway 371 between Highway 210 and Joseph Street, however in the upcoming years this project will complete the remaining south segment in Brainerd, providing smoother road surfaces to ensure safety for pedestrians and motorist.

The estimated $6 million Business Highway 371 project between 70th Avenue in Barrows and Joseph Street in Brainerd will:

  • Resurface the road between 70th Avenue and Greenwood Street
  • Install center left-turn lanes to improve access at the intersections of 70th Avenue, St. Mathias Road and Greenwood Street
  • Reconstruct the road between Greenwood Street and Joseph Street in Brainerd, includes underground storm sewer
  • Upgrade the signal system at Buffalo Hills Lane/Industrial Park Road
  • Add pedestrian sidewalks and approaches between Industrial Park Road and Joseph Street

For more information contact Project Manager Luke Wehseler at luke.wehseler@state.mn.us, or visit the project website at www.mndot.gov/d3/brd/.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

