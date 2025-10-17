Open House for MnDOT’s Bemidji Highway 197 Project Scheduled for Oct. 23

An open house hosted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be held in Bemidji next week to discuss the proposed improvements for Highway 197.

Two sessions will be held, each including a brief presentation and time for questions and discussion with project staff. Those attending can learn more about the project layout, traffic impacts, business access, and an estimated construction schedule.

Between MnDOT and the City of Bemidji, six roundabouts are planned for construction between 2025 and 2027. The project also includes improved pedestrian facilities, upgraded lighting, realignment of Gillett Drive NW, and turn lane improvements.

The open house will be held on Thursday, October 23 at MnDOT’s Bemidji headquarters. The first session will go from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the second running from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m.

More information on the project is available on the MnDOT website.