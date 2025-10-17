Oct 17, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Open House for MnDOT’s Bemidji Highway 197 Project Scheduled for Oct. 23

highway 197 bemidji projects map

A map showing proposed road construction projects on or near Highway 197 from MnDOT (solid lines) and the City of Bemidji (dotted lines). (Credit: MnDOT)

An open house hosted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be held in Bemidji next week to discuss the proposed improvements for Highway 197.

Two sessions will be held, each including a brief presentation and time for questions and discussion with project staff. Those attending can learn more about the project layout, traffic impacts, business access, and an estimated construction schedule.

Between MnDOT and the City of Bemidji, six roundabouts are planned for construction between 2025 and 2027. The project also includes improved pedestrian facilities, upgraded lighting, realignment of Gillett Drive NW, and turn lane improvements.

The open house will be held on Thursday, October 23 at MnDOT’s Bemidji headquarters. The first session will go from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the second running from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m.

More information on the project is available on the MnDOT website.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

crow wing county jail sign sqk

10-17-2025

Education & Government

Crow Wing County Named in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over 2024 Jail Suicide

mndot thumbnail

10-17-2025

Education & Government

Open House for Highway 71 & 87 Sebeka-to-Menahga Project on Oct. 23

no kings protest rally june 2025 bemidji thumbnail

10-17-2025

Education & Government

‘No Kings’ Rallies Scheduled Across US, Minnesota for Saturday

hackensack holiday lights snowflakes lamp posts 2

10-17-2025

Community

Hackensack Game Changers Setting Up Snowflake Lights Around Town for Winter