Open House for Highway 71 & 87 Sebeka-to-Menahga Project on Oct. 23

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting area residents and travelers to a public meeting to learn about 2028 roadwork plans for Highway 71 from Sebeka to Menahga and Highway 87 west from Menahga in Wadena County.

The open house-style meeting will be held on Thursday, October 23 at Menahga City Hall from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be no formal presentation, and attendees can stop by anytime to see details on preliminary project design, speak with project staff, and ask questions.

MnDOT says design work will continue through 2025 and 2026, with final design and traffic plans to be completed in 2027 and construction to occur in 2028. The existing road surface will be recycled, which will require segments of road closures with detours.

More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.