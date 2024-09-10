Sep 9, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Open House Events for Baxter Highway 371/210 Intersection Improvement Project

Baxter Highway 371 210 Improvement Project Map

MnDOT is inviting area business and the public to attend public meetings on Tuesday, September 10th to learn about the Highway 371 and Highway 210 intersection improvement project in Baxter. (Credit: MnDOT)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the traveling public, area residents, and local businesses to attend a public meeting tomorrow to learn about the Highway 371 and Highway 210 intersection improvement project in Baxter.

Attendees can learn about potential design concepts and will be able to share feedback with project staff.

Two meetings will be held on Tuesday, September 10th at the MnDOT office in Baxter. There will be a business meeting from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. and a public meeting from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The meetings are open house-style, and people may come and go at their convenience. There will be no formal presentation.

The project will identify, prioritize, and select a preliminary design. When complete, the project aims to improve access, safety, and traffic flow through the Brainerd Lakes Area.

More information on the meetings can be found on the MnDOT website.

