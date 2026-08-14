Aug 13, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Only 1 Lane Open Through Bemidji Transfer Station During Construction

Construction at the Bemidji Solid Waste Transfer Station, located in the city’s Industrial Park, will cause operational changes that may result in delays. The transition to phase two of construction began Wednesday.

An announcement from Beltrami County says only one lane through the facility will be open while the transfer station is being worked on. The 24-hour bypass lane for household garbage and recycling will remain open, but all non-burn items will need to be brought through the open single lane, which may cause delays for residents.

Construction is expected to last through the first week of September.

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