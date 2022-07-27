One Year Since Red Lake Officer Lost His Life in the Line of Duty
Wednesday, July 27th marks one year since Red Lake police officer Ryan Bialke tragically lost his life in the line of duty.
The Red Lake Police Department is asking those who purchased memorial shirts from the department to wear them on Wednesday in memory of Officer Bialke.
Bialke was shot and killed in July of 2021 while responding to reports of a suicidal man at a home on Highway 1 one mile west of Redby. David Donnell, Jr. opened fire and shot Officer Bialke as he arrived at the home. He was transported to the Indian Health Service Hospital where he later died.
Donnell, Jr. pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing.
Officer Bialke had served with the Red Lake Police Department for six years. He is survived by his wife and four children.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.