One Year Since Red Lake Officer Lost His Life in the Line of Duty

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, July 27th marks one year since Red Lake police officer Ryan Bialke tragically lost his life in the line of duty.

The Red Lake Police Department is asking those who purchased memorial shirts from the department to wear them on Wednesday in memory of Officer Bialke.

Bialke was shot and killed in July of 2021 while responding to reports of a suicidal man at a home on Highway 1 one mile west of Redby. David Donnell, Jr. opened fire and shot Officer Bialke as he arrived at the home. He was transported to the Indian Health Service Hospital where he later died.

Donnell, Jr. pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing.

Officer Bialke had served with the Red Lake Police Department for six years. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today