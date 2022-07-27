Lakeland PBS

One Year Since Red Lake Officer Lost His Life in the Line of Duty

Lakeland News — Jul. 26 2022

Ryan Bialke

Wednesday, July 27th marks one year since Red Lake police officer Ryan Bialke tragically lost his life in the line of duty.

The Red Lake Police Department is asking those who purchased memorial shirts from the department to wear them on Wednesday in memory of Officer Bialke.

Bialke was shot and killed in July of 2021 while responding to reports of a suicidal man at a home on Highway 1 one mile west of Redby. David Donnell, Jr. opened fire and shot Officer Bialke as he arrived at the home. He was transported to the Indian Health Service Hospital where he later died.

Donnell, Jr. pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing.

Officer Bialke had served with the Red Lake Police Department for six years. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Two from Bemidji Charged with Murder After Overdose Death

In Focus: 1st Annual Anishinaabe Art Festival Being Held in Bemidji

Body of Fosston Man Recovered Near Lengby

Ex-cop Lane Gets 2 1/2 Years for Violating Floyd’s Rights

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.