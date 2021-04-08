Lakeland PBS

One-Year-Old Child Rescued From House Fire in Wadena County

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 8 2021

A one-year-old child who was located on the second floor of a house fire in Verndale was rescued by fire personnel and was later flown out to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

On Wednesday, April 7, at about 9:42 PM, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a house fire on the 400 Block of Brown St. NW, in the City of Verndale. The 911 caller stated that there was a child still located inside of the house, and when Wadena County deputies and one Verndale firefighter arrived, they saw flames coming from an upstairs window where the child was reportedly located.

Several attempts were made to locate the child but heat and smoke made the area inaccessible. The Verndale and Wadena Fire Department then arrived on the scene together and were able to gain access through an upstairs window. A short time later, the female child was located and transported by ambulance to Tri-County Hospital and was later flown out to Hennepin County Medical Center.

According to the release, the child’s mother also attempted to go upstairs to the bedroom where the child was but was unsuccessful. She was transported to Tri-County Hospital and was treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

This incident is still under investigation, and the current status of the individuals involved is unknown.

