One Woman Injured In Crash On Highway 2

Malaak KhattabDec. 12 2019

A Red Lake Falls woman is injured after a vehicle was unable to stop for slowing traffic on Highway 2 near Highway 89 junction in Eckles Township earlier today.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 1996 Buick Park Ave, driven by 21-year-old Judah James Bennett of Bemidji, was traveling east bound on Highway 2 near Highway 89 junction. The Buick was unable to stop for slowing traffic, lost control, then striking a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by 60-year-old Judith Loyann Moran.

The Minnesota State Patrol states there was snow and ice on the roads.

Moran sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sanford in Bemidji.

