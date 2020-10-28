One Woman in Custody Following Stabbing Near Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 34-year old woman is in custody following a stabbing that injured two victims just north of Bemidji.

According the report from the Beltrami County Sheriffs Department Kathleen Martin was arrested following the incident which was termed a domestic assault.

It happened at the Wheatfield housing neighborhood located at 2008 Whiting Avenue and was reported just after 12:30 p.m. yesterday.

According to Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel the male victim reported that an ex-girlfriend had forcibly entered the home and stabbed him and a female resident of the home.

The two victims were taken by ambulance to the Sanford Bemidji emergency department and their medical status is unknown.

Martin left in her vehicle but was located a short distance from the home and was arrested without incident. Martin is being held in the Beltrami County Jail on two pending charges of 1st Degree Assault-great bodily harm and one count of 1st Degree Burglary Assault.

