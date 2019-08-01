One Woman Dead After Stabbing In Clearwater County

One woman is dead and one man is in custody, after a stabbing incident in Clearwater County.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a stabbing in the Rice Lake community in North La Prairie Township near Bagley, last night, at 9:50 p.m.

Deputies from Clearwater and Mahnomen counties and officers from the White Earth Police Department responded to the call. Upon arrival, a female victim was found lying outside a home with an apparent stab wound to the chest.

Bagley Sanford Ambulance attempted life saving efforts but they were not successful.

The victim, Natasha Marie Thompson, 37, of Rice Lake was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tristan Edward James Kilde, 23, of Clearbrook was taken into custody and transported to the Clearwater County Jail where he will be held until his court appearance.

The case remains under investigation by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.