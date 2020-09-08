Lakeland PBS

UPDATE: Bagley Man Charged With Second Degree Murder After Stabbing A Woman With A Knife

Destiny Wiggins — Sep. 8 2020

Christopher James Colgrove

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Dawn Louise Swenson, 53 of Bagley. The suspect is known as 27-year-old Christopher James Colgrove also from Bagley. Colgrove will be arraigned on second degree murder charges tomorrow in the Clearwater County District Court.

Original story:

A woman is now dead after being stabbed with a knife last night in Bagley.

Last night at about 8:30 p.m. the Clearwater Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency where a caller stated that there was a dispute on the 14000 block of 336th Street in Bagley. When officers arrived, they made contact with the suspect who was uncooperative and fled the scene on foot.

Officers were checking on a neighboring home, looking for the suspect, when they heard a woman inside yelling. Officers then noticed a struggle inside of the home between the woman and the suspect they previously had interaction with.

Officers entered the home and attempted to subdue the suspect with a taser, but the suspect waved a knife and stabbed the woman before running out of the home into a wooded area. The woman was transported to the Sanford Hospital in Bagley where she was pronounced dead. The woman was then transported to the University of North Dakota Forensic Pathology for an autopsy. The victims name is being withheld until positive identification and the family is notified.

The suspect was taken into custody and was transported to the Clearwater County Jail. The suspect will be charged with second degree murder.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

