One Woman Dead After A Single Car Accident In Pequot Lakes

Over the weekend, deputies arrived at a scene where one woman was pronounced dead after what appeared to be a single car rollover.

According to the release, On August 29th, at about 1:44 a.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a one car rollover on County Road #16 and Peoria Road in Pequot Lakes. When deputies arrived they discovered that a woman had been ejected from the vehicle and was pinned underneath the car.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Road #16 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the parking lot of a roofing business.

The woman was later identified as 30-year-old Lorn Mercedes Lund of Pine River, MN. Lund was the only one in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

