One Woman Dead After Single-Vehicle Accident in Pequot Lakes

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 31 2020

A Pine River woman is dead after rolling her car in Pequot Lakes this past weekend.

According to the release, on August 29th at about 1:44 a.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a one-car rollover on County Road 16 and Peoria Road in Pequot Lakes. When deputies arrived, they discovered that a woman had been ejected from the vehicle and was pinned underneath the car. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Road 16 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the parking lot of a roofing business.

The woman was later identified as 30-year-old Lorn Mercedes Lund of Pine River. Lund was the only one in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

