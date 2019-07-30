“One Watershed, One Plan” Is Asking For Public Input

A public kick-off meeting to get the general public involved with the “One Watershed, One Plan” process to improve and protect natural resources was held at Bemidji Brewing.

Beltrami County is currently working with surrounding counties on the watershed project. During the meeting, a series of presentations were given by the Midwest Political Science Association, Minnesota Department of Health and the Beltrami Soil & Water Conservation District.

The topics for the presentations were on surface water, groundwater, and the habitat forestry. The Mississippi Headwaters watershed is currently completing a “One Watershed, One Plan” process to develop an extensive watershed management plan.

“The whole purpose of this kick-off meeting is to get the public’s input as to what they value. And so when we’re writing this plan if we know what the public values, that’s what we’re kind of gear our future efforts towards,” Zach Gutknecht, a Beltrami Soil & Water Conservation District Clean Water Specialist said.

Another meeting will take place tomorrow in Grand Rapids at Timberlake Lodge at 4 p.m. People can take an online survey here to give feedback on the watershed plan.