Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

“One Watershed, One Plan” Is Asking For Public Input

Jul. 30 2019

A public kick-off meeting to get the general public involved with the “One Watershed, One Plan” process to improve and protect natural resources was held at Bemidji Brewing.

Beltrami County is currently working with surrounding counties on the watershed project. During the meeting, a series of presentations were given by the Midwest Political Science Association, Minnesota Department of Health and the Beltrami Soil & Water Conservation District.

The topics for the presentations were on surface water, groundwater, and the habitat forestry. The Mississippi Headwaters watershed is currently completing a “One Watershed, One Plan” process to develop an extensive watershed management plan.

“The whole purpose of this kick-off meeting is to get the public’s input as to what they value. And so when we’re writing this plan if we know what the public values, that’s what we’re kind of gear our future efforts towards,” Zach Gutknecht, a Beltrami Soil & Water Conservation District Clean Water Specialist said.

Another meeting will take place tomorrow in Grand Rapids at Timberlake Lodge at 4 p.m. People can take an online survey here to give feedback on the watershed plan.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northland Vapor in Bemidji Selling CBD Products

14th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Just Around The Corner

Lakeland’s Very Own Josh Peterson Takes On Visit Bemidji

Bemidji Support Group Helps People With Parkinson’s Disease

Latest Story

Northland Vapor in Bemidji Selling CBD Products

CBD is a chemical found in hemp plants, a type of cannabis, and is growing in popularity across the country with many shops selling products
Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Latest Stories

Northland Vapor in Bemidji Selling CBD Products

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

New Lake Itasca Amphitheater Will Connect People To The Outdoors

Posted on Jul. 29 2019

14th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Just Around The Corner

Posted on Jul. 29 2019

"Fishing For Ducks" Fundraiser Wins National Award

Posted on Jul. 29 2019

Community Paddle On Cross Lake Helps Raise Awareness For Suicide Prevention

Posted on Jul. 29 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.