One Vehicle Rollover on Dove Road

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 3 2020

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported that on New Years Day at approximately 10:58 am, officers received a report of a one-vehicle rollover on Dove Road about four miles south of Pillager, MN in Rosing Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Dawnelle Vanvickle from Motley, MN was traveling south on Dove Road. Vanvickle lost control of her vehicle on the icy road, went in the ditch on the east side of the road, and her vehicle rolled down the embankment. Neither Vanvickle or her passenger were injured.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene along with the Pillager Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

