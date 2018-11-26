One-Vehicle Rollover Sends Man To Hospital

A one-vehicle rollover sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon near Upsala, Minnesota.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the rollover occurred at around 2:42 p.m. near the intersection of Balcony Road and 60th Street, about three miles northwest of Upsala in Elmdale Township.

Carter Loven, 21 of Swanville, was traveling north on Balcony Road when his vehicle went into the ditch, hit a road approach, and rolled.

Loven was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Upsala Fire Department, the Upsala First Response Team, and Gold Cross Ambulance.